Jennifer Aniston reflects on 20+ years of friendship with Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her bond with Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston recently talked about her long-standing friendship with The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.

The Friends alum knows Witherspoon since 2000 when she guest-starred on the famous sitcom as her character Rachel Green’s younger sister, Jill.

Aniston gushed over the Legally Blonde star as she noted that Witherspoon is not only a good friend but an amazing person to work with.

“We have a great personal relationship, but we also have a great working relationship,” Aniston told Closer Magazine.

“I wish people could see how hard Reese works, she honestly has one of the most incredible work ethics out of anybody I know,” she added.

Aniston also spoke about her love life, saying, “A good place to be is to be open to [love], but not seeking it.”

She continued, “That way you don’t put any pressure on the situation, and if it happens organically, then amazing."

“No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.”

Recent reports claim Aniston is dating hypnotist Jim Curtis with sources claiming, “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now.”

“They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual.”