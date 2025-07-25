Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pays emotional tribute to late Hulk Hogan

Dwayne Johnson remembers the late Hulk Hogan in heartbreaking tribute

Dwayne Johnson, well known for his ring name The Rock, recently paid a tribute to wrestling legend Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock shared a video of the two wrestling in the ring, along with a heartfelt caption honoring Hogan’s legacy.

He wrote, “Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included.”

Johnson recalled a cherished memory from Madison Square Garden, writing, ”In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd.”

He continued, “You were wrestling 'Mr Wonderful' Paul Orndorff that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you.

“A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a 'thanks kid' And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

Johnson also reflected on facing Hogan years later on wrestling’s biggest stage, “just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old — I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you - one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA.”

“The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time,” he added.

The tribute concluded with a poignant phrase well-known in wrestling circles, filled with gratitude and respect, “Thank you for the house, brother…”