 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her Amazing Mom Terri
Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri

Australian media personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin is sharing a sweet birthday message for her mother Terri ahead of her special day!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star posted a birthday tribute to the Irwin matriarch on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the pair alongside brother Robert, husband Chandler Powell, and her 15-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

"Mum, I couldn't wait to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" Bindi, 23, began her note. "So excited to celebrate your birthday tomorrow and the amazing, beautiful, inspiring person you are. Thank you for being born.

"I love you more than I could possibly describe and every day I'm grateful for your kind heart and strong soul," she continued. "Of all the good things in this world, you're the most wonderful."

Meanwhile, Bindi's brother Robert, 18, also shared a celebratory post of his own to commemorate the occasion. Terri turns 58 on Wednesday, July 20.

"Happy birthday mum!" he wrote. "Thank you for taking us all on so many adventures and for inspiring me every single day,. You are the strongest person I know. Love you.

In May, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about how becoming a mom made her see Terri in a new light.

"I probably tell my mom how much I appreciate everything she did on an hourly basis. Dad passed away when we were very little," she said at the time. "She is such a strong person, and she had to raise me and Robert mostly on her own."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN

Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN
Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London

Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London
Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s latest PDA at UN irks royal fans: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s latest PDA at UN irks royal fans: Details
Chris Pratt’s shirtless selfie goes viral for THIS reason: Photo

Chris Pratt’s shirtless selfie goes viral for THIS reason: Photo
Brad Pitt makes bold fashion statement as he wears skirt at premiere of his new film

Brad Pitt makes bold fashion statement as he wears skirt at premiere of his new film
Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Khloe Kardashian and her new flame decide to only meet once a week

Khloe Kardashian and her new flame decide to only meet once a week
Prince Harry knew he ‘betrayed whole family’ at Philip’s funeral: Insider

Prince Harry knew he ‘betrayed whole family’ at Philip’s funeral: Insider
Hugh Grant condemns UK Home Secretary over ‘inhumane’ immigration queue

Hugh Grant condemns UK Home Secretary over ‘inhumane’ immigration queue
Prince Harry and Meghan accused of trying to run a 'woke' alternative to 'wipe out' Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan accused of trying to run a 'woke' alternative to 'wipe out' Firm
Khloe Kardashian 'is certain' Tristan Thompson will 'step up' for baby no. 2

Khloe Kardashian 'is certain' Tristan Thompson will 'step up' for baby no. 2

Latest

view all