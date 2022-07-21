 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Web Desk

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Joo Hyun Young talks iconic greeting with Park Eun Bin

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Joo Hyun Young talks iconic greeting with Park Eun Bin
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Joo Hyun Young talks iconic greeting with Park Eun Bin

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Joo Hyun tells about how her greeting gesture with co-star Park Eun Bin was created. 

The idea, that was initially not part of the script, later came from Joo Hyun herself.

Joo Hyun tells that the original idea was quite simpler, with the two going “Dong Dong Geu Rami” and then “Woo Young Woo Young Woo.”

“But the writer wanted something different and asked me to try changing it, so I thought about it a lot. It was almost like homework” She said.

Initially she didn’t like the idea as she mentioned, ”At first, I didn’t like the finished greeting but when I showed it to the writer and Park Eun Bin, they both really liked. I made the gesture with Park Eun Bin to finish it."

As the series grabbed public attention the iconic greeting gesture of the duo went viral and netizens couldn’t help admiring the two as best friends.

