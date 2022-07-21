 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
News Desk

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2022: Winners list includes 'Squid Game', 'DP', 'Yumi's Cells'

By
News Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2022: Winners list includes Squid Game, DP, Yumis Cells

The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards announced its winners on July 19, 2022. 

Organized by Sports Chosun, the awards show was held at Paradise City, Incheon. The event is the first award ceremony targeting streaming series content in South Korea. Famous Korean actors, actresses, and entertainers attended and shone at the event.

Blue Dragon Series Awards were based on 13 categories, including ‘Best Drama’, ‘Best Actor’, and ‘Best Variety Show’. It was hosted by Girls Generation’s YoonA and TV personality Jun Hyun Moo.

Meanwhile, "Squid Game” and “D.P” earned the most nominations. As a result, Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” won two nominations for the Best Actor Award (Lee Jung Jae) and Best Supporting Actress (Jung Ho Yeon).

As reported previously, another Netflix hit series, “D.P.,” won Best Drama and Best Rookie Actor (Goo Kyo Hwan).

Kim Go Eun won the Best Actress for her starring turn in the hit drama Yumi’s Cells. 

More From Entertainment:

50 Cent horror film ‘Skill House’ camera man passes out while filming ‘crazy’ scene

50 Cent horror film ‘Skill House’ camera man passes out while filming ‘crazy’ scene
Drake goes ‘yacht hopping’ with YouTuber in St. Tropez

Drake goes ‘yacht hopping’ with YouTuber in St. Tropez
Famous Korean Celebrities become Award Recipients at the New York Asian Film Festival

Famous Korean Celebrities become Award Recipients at the New York Asian Film Festival
Zendaya, Tom Holland turn heads amid couple’s rare outing in NYC

Zendaya, Tom Holland turn heads amid couple’s rare outing in NYC
Johnny Depp gives fans a peek into his shocking transformation for ‘Minamata’

Johnny Depp gives fans a peek into his shocking transformation for ‘Minamata’
Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kevin Hart’s rib-tickling ‘TikTok challenge’ goes viral: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kevin Hart’s rib-tickling ‘TikTok challenge’ goes viral: Watch
BTS' V reaffirms his friendship with singer Park Hyu Shin at his Musical

BTS' V reaffirms his friendship with singer Park Hyu Shin at his Musical
Jennifer Aniston seemingly supports ex-husband Brad Pitt ahead of ''Bullet Train' release

Jennifer Aniston seemingly supports ex-husband Brad Pitt ahead of ''Bullet Train' release
Korean star Jo Yu Ri Cancels Appearance At Soundberry Festa 2022

Korean star Jo Yu Ri Cancels Appearance At Soundberry Festa 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding minister is ‘100 percent’ sure ‘they will last’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding minister is ‘100 percent’ sure ‘they will last’
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin are dating casually: ‘Still in earlier stages’

Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin are dating casually: ‘Still in earlier stages’

Latest

view all