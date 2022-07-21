Blue Dragon Series Awards 2022: Winners list includes 'Squid Game', 'DP', 'Yumi's Cells'

The first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards announced its winners on July 19, 2022.

Organized by Sports Chosun, the awards show was held at Paradise City, Incheon. The event is the first award ceremony targeting streaming series content in South Korea. Famous Korean actors, actresses, and entertainers attended and shone at the event.

Blue Dragon Series Awards were based on 13 categories, including ‘Best Drama’, ‘Best Actor’, and ‘Best Variety Show’. It was hosted by Girls Generation’s YoonA and TV personality Jun Hyun Moo.

Meanwhile, "Squid Game” and “D.P” earned the most nominations. As a result, Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” won two nominations for the Best Actor Award (Lee Jung Jae) and Best Supporting Actress (Jung Ho Yeon).

As reported previously, another Netflix hit series, “D.P.,” won Best Drama and Best Rookie Actor (Goo Kyo Hwan).

Kim Go Eun won the Best Actress for her starring turn in the hit drama Yumi’s Cells.