 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Brad Pitt is currently making headlines for his bold style statements during the promotional events of his upcoming film, Bullet Train.

Why Brad Pitt chose to wear a skirt at ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Berlin; Deets inside

On Tuesday, the Fight Club star, 58, turned heads as he walked the red carpet in a brown linen skirt instead of trousers at the Berlin premiere of his forthcoming film.

When asked by an Associated Press reporter why he went with the casual skirt rather than shorts or pants, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor had a simple answer.

Casually smiling, Pitt said, “The breeze, the breeze.”

Considering the soaring temperature in Germany, the Fury star beat the heat with his latest casual outfit. He paired the knee-length skirt with a matching cardigan and a salmon button-up shirt for the event.

Pitt also gave paps a rare glimpse at his leg tattoos – including a rhinoceros face and a human skull.

Fans also praised the Inglorious Basterds actor's new look on social media. One person tweeted, "So is Brad Pitt going to try to make kilts happen or…," while another wrote, “Just when you think Brad Pitt couldn’t get sexier, he wears a skirt.”

Bullet Train is scheduled for theatrical release on 5 August in the US.

