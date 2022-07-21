Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump's funeral

Ivana Trump died last week at the age of 73 due to "blunt impact injuries" to the torso, authorities have said.



Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were among those who gathered in New York City on Wednesday to mourn the death of Ivana Trump, his first wife and mother of his three eldest children.

Her children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, their spouses and grandchildren also attended the private service at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church.

They watched as pallbearers carried her casket from a hearse and up the steps of the church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

There was heavy security outside the church, with Secret Service agents screening guests as they arrived.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were expected to deliver eulogies at the service.

The former president, his wife and their son, Barron, were seen exiting the church as the casket was carried and driven away.