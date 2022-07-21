BTS announces collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog, video sparks curiosity

BTS shares a video on twitter on July 20th, hinting long awaited collab with Benny Blanca and Snoop Dog

BTS took to their twitter on July 20TH and shared a fun video with fans hinting towards a long awaited collaboration.

In the video popular American producer Benny could be seen having fun with the BTS members and asking them jokingly if he could join their band.

The viral video sparked curiosity among fans, Benny also turned to his twitter and confirms the release of the song Bad Decisions via music poster.

The music video for Bad Decisions will premiere on Benny Blanca’s YouTube on August 5 at 1p.m. It will mark the first collaboration of the Trio

Snoop had spoken to AV Club about BTS and shared his experience about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it."

"It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,"