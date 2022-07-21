 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS announces collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog, video sparks curiosity

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

BTS shares a video on twitter on July 20th, hinting long awaited collab with Benny Blanca and Snoop Dog
BTS shares a video on twitter on July 20th, hinting long awaited collab with Benny Blanca and Snoop Dog

BTS took to their twitter on July 20TH and shared a fun video with fans hinting towards a long awaited collaboration.

In the video popular American producer Benny could be seen having fun with the BTS members and asking them jokingly if he could join their band.

The viral video sparked curiosity among fans, Benny also turned to his twitter and confirms the release of the song Bad Decisions via music poster.

BTS announces collab with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog, video sparks curiosity

The music video for Bad Decisions will premiere on Benny Blanca’s YouTube on August 5 at 1p.m. It will mark the first collaboration of the Trio

Snoop had spoken to AV Club about BTS and shared his experience about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it."

"It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,"

More From Entertainment:

BTS band members make insane money from Instagram posts: Here's how much

BTS band members make insane money from Instagram posts: Here's how much
Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress

Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress
Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Tristan Thompson in 'good spirits' amid lunch outing with two mystery women

Tristan Thompson in 'good spirits' amid lunch outing with two mystery women
Park Bo Young to star in new Netflix show with Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun

Park Bo Young to star in new Netflix show with Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun
Prince Harry ‘becomes less fidgety’ as he recalls childhood memories with Diana

Prince Harry ‘becomes less fidgety’ as he recalls childhood memories with Diana
Kris Jenner worried about Kylie’s spending amid private jet brag

Kris Jenner worried about Kylie’s spending amid private jet brag
BLACKPINK member Jennie to make acting debut in HBO drama ‘The Idol’

BLACKPINK member Jennie to make acting debut in HBO drama ‘The Idol’
Kim Kardashian makes hotel staff sign NDA to prevent pics with Pete

Kim Kardashian makes hotel staff sign NDA to prevent pics with Pete
BBC apologises for affair link between Prince William nanny and Prince Charles

BBC apologises for affair link between Prince William nanny and Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian’s family’s relation with Tristan Thompson revealed

Khloe Kardashian’s family’s relation with Tristan Thompson revealed
Meghan Markle mocked for 'hilarious' bid to become US President

Meghan Markle mocked for 'hilarious' bid to become US President

Latest

view all