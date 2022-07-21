 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Is BTS' Jin set to make his K-Drama debut?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Kim Nam Gil set off a frenzy of speculation among fans that BTS’ Jin will be making his K-Drama debut soon
BTS member Jin may just be getting ready for his small-screen debut as an actor!

In a recent interview to Cosmopolitan Korea, veteran actor Kim Nam Gil revealed the names of people he has worked with and BTS’ Jin’s name appeared. 

The actor told the magazine: “I have worked with younger people like BTS Jin, [ASTRO’s] Cha Eunwoo, and [Girls’ Generation’s] Seohyun, but it seems I have difficulties communicating with them."

It was recently announced that Kim Nam Gil would be working with Cha Eunwoo and Seohyun in the upcoming K-Drama Island. 

The series is set on Jeju Island and many pointed out on social media that BTS’ Jin has shared images of himself in a similar location.

It won’t be a surprise to BTS fans if Jin appears in a leading at a K-Drama as he is known as ‘Worldwide Handsome’ by fans and has studied in the prestigious Konkuk University in the Department of Film and Visual Arts for his bachelor’s degree. 

Jin also studied Film for his Master’s degree at Hanyang Cyber University.

Previously Jin has revealed that Kim Nam Gil massively influenced his decision to study acting and has shown love for actor since then.

Since BTS members are focusing on their solo careers, Jin could be making his K-Drama debut soon.

