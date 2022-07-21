 
Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Model Kendall Jenner has reportedly been granted a three-year restraining order against an alleged trespasser.

On July 19, a Los Angeles County Commissioner granted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a permanent restraining order against Arnold Oscar Babcock for alleged trespassing her home in Los Angeles.

The legal decision comes after Jenner, 26, filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against the man in January.

As per the reports, Jenner, Babcock, Jenner's attorney Kate Mangels and Babcock's attorney Edward Crawford Watkins, were present in the court.

It is not the first time Jenner has been faced with an alleged security scare. Back in April 2021, she was granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker after he was arrested in March for trespassing on her L.A. property.

Besides Jenner, a few months ago her famous sister Kim Kardashian also filed for a restraining order against a man who had been sending threatening letters to both her home and business addresses.

