Thursday Jul 21 2022
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

A royal expert said that 'unqualified' Prince Harry used his position as a British royal at the United Nations Headquarters on Nelson Mandela Day by a royal expert.

During his conversation with US Weekly Thursday, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti said that the Duke of Sussex spoke at the UN ‘because he’s Prince Harry’.

“Otherwise, without meaning to be too offensive, no one would be interested in a guy who scraped through high school’s opinion on world affairs,” the expert said.

“He’s literally completely unqualified to have anything important to tell to people, but instead he’s using his position as somebody in the British royal family to spread what he sees as an important message,” Sacerdoti said.

The expert clarified that he was “not disputing whether it’s an important message or not,” but rather “disputing” the messenger.

“If you want to use the status of being part of that royal family for what you see as good causes and good ends,” he added, “you have to obey their rules because that’s just kind of polite.”

