 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Actress Amber Heard has finally moved to appeal the verdict, which came in favour of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in the defamation case.

As per reports, Aquaman actress' legal team on Thursday (21 July) filed a notice to appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The notice specifies that Amber Heard is appealing the verdict rendered in the case on 1 June and entered into a final order on 24 June by Judge Penney Azcarate, as well as an order dated 13 July in which the judge denied post-trial motions by the actress' legal team, through which they had asked the judge to dismiss the verdict.

It also includes “all additional orders and rulings by the trial court” prior to those two orders.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor won a defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard last month. Heard won a smaller, $2 million judgement on a counterclaim she filed against the actor.

Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp’s verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared. Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.

On July 13, US Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant and that Heard can’t show she was prejudiced.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN
Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?
David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN
Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family

Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family
Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio
Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’
Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert
Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla
Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Latest

view all