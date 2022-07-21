Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Actress Amber Heard has finally moved to appeal the verdict, which came in favour of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in the defamation case.

As per reports, Aquaman actress' legal team on Thursday (21 July) filed a notice to appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The notice specifies that Amber Heard is appealing the verdict rendered in the case on 1 June and entered into a final order on 24 June by Judge Penney Azcarate, as well as an order dated 13 July in which the judge denied post-trial motions by the actress' legal team, through which they had asked the judge to dismiss the verdict.

It also includes “all additional orders and rulings by the trial court” prior to those two orders.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor won a defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard last month. Heard won a smaller, $2 million judgement on a counterclaim she filed against the actor.

Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp’s verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared. Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.



On July 13, US Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant and that Heard can’t show she was prejudiced.

