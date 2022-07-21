 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heards latest move, says his legal team confident

Johnny Depp has issued a statement in reaction to Amber Heard's latest move as the actress  has officially launched an appeal over the ruling in the defamation case won by her ex-husband. 

A spokesman for Johnny Depp said: "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded more than $10million in damages after a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed written in the Washington Post in 2018.

Amber Heard's move comes just a week after she was denied a request for a new trial. Lawyers representing the actress, 36, filed the notice Thursday in Fairfax County, Virgina.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN
Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?
David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio
Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN

Prince Harry accused of 'using his position' as British royal family member at UN
Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family

Resentment grows in Prince Charles for Kate Middleton’s family
Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio
Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’
Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert

Queen should strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles: expert
Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Latest

view all