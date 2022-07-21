Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'

Johnny Depp has issued a statement in reaction to Amber Heard's latest move as the actress has officially launched an appeal over the ruling in the defamation case won by her ex-husband.



A spokesman for Johnny Depp said: "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”



The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded more than $10million in damages after a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed written in the Washington Post in 2018.



Amber Heard's move comes just a week after she was denied a request for a new trial. Lawyers representing the actress, 36, filed the notice Thursday in Fairfax County, Virgina.