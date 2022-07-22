 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘made it clear’ to friends to ‘not talk’ to Tom Bower

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is said to have barred her friends and those working for her from talking to royal author Tom Bower for his latest new book that is reportedly filled with claims about her and husband Prince Harry.

Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain on July 21 to promote his explosive book that is chock-full of claims against Meghan and Harry, and confirmed that he did not, in fact, get the chance to talk to some of her close friends for the book.

As per Bower: “She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill struggle but I got enough people to speak to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.”

When asked how his book could be unbiased if he only talked to people who don’t like the Duchess, Bower said: “Because I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn't true and can't be checked. You know I have some admiration for Meghan she succeeded quite well in her life with her ambitions and I was able to balance it all.”

He also assured viewers that no lawsuit has yet been brought against him from Prince Harry and Meghan’s side. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack

Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack
Meghan Markle only married Prince Harry to ‘become famous’: Royal author

Meghan Markle only married Prince Harry to ‘become famous’: Royal author
Meghan Markle ‘not famous' before finding Prince Harry: Expert

Meghan Markle ‘not famous' before finding Prince Harry: Expert

Meghan Markle’s claims during Oprah show SLAMMED by royal author

Meghan Markle’s claims during Oprah show SLAMMED by royal author
Chris Hemsworth leaves internet in splits with wrong message on wife's birthday cake: Photo

Chris Hemsworth leaves internet in splits with wrong message on wife's birthday cake: Photo
Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'
Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN
Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?
David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in yellow beachwear with Nick Jonas in Mexcio

Latest

view all