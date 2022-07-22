Netflix upcoming K-Drama “The Glory” Confirms Main Cast Headlined By Song Hye Kyo And Lee Do Hyun

The cast for the upcoming drama The Glory, written by Kim Eun Sook, has been finalized.

The Glory tells the story of a woman whose spirit was crushed by violence when she was a young kid, the desperate vengeance she painstakingly planned for her entire life, and the tale of those who fall into the maelstrom.

The drama will be penned by Kim Eun Sook, the writer of hit dramas like Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Heirs, and Secret Garden, and it will be helmed by director Ahn Gil Ho of Happiness, Forest of Secrets, Memories of the Alhambra, and Record of Youth.

Song Hye Kyo will play the function of Moon Dongeun, the sufferer of faculty violence who needs to hunt revenge.

Lee Do Hyun will be starring as male lead Joo Yeo Jung, who appears happy and cheerful on the outside, but is hiding a complicated secret.

Lim Ji Yeon, playing the character of Park Yeonjin, tormented Moon Dong Eun during their school years and appears to have the ideal existence.

Meanwhile, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jeong Seong II are also included in the cast.

The Glory will soon be available on Netflix.