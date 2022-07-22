Prince William wedding party abruptly ended on orders of Charles: Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding celebrations came to a halt after warning from Prince Charles, says author.

In his new book, Tom Bower talks about the how 2011 royal wedding of the Cambridges ended on a 'foreboding note'.

"In November 2010, aged 28, William finally proposed," Bower wrote. "The wedding, six months later, was a spectacular success with a substantial global TV audience.

"The raucous celebrations in Buckingham Palace ended on a foreboding note.

"At 2am, Harry, the worse for wear, went to the microphone to announce the party was over on the orders of his father."



He added: "The newlyweds departed in a Fiat Uno."



Prince William broke the royal tradition after wedding with Kate Middleton, leaving his newlywed bride alone to go back at his RAF Search and Rescue base in Anglesey, North Wales.

The couple did not immediately leave for their honeymoon and William jetted off for work four days after the wedding.