 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with then-BBC journalist Martin Bashir will be reportedly included in The Crown’s upcoming season.

The 1995 interview returned to headlines last year when it was reported that the journalist secured the bombshell interview by a ‘deceitful’ tactic.

A source now spilt the beans that season five of the famed show will subsequently incorporate the new information about the interview into the storyline.

“Season five of The Crown will dramatise events surrounding the Panorama interview, given the pivotal part it played during the time period the new series covers,” an insider said, reported The Mirror.

“It will reflect what we now know about how the interview was obtained and how Diana was treated.”

Meanwhile, BBC Director-general Tim Davie vowed to never broadcast the interview again.

“Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained, I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme again, nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters,” he said.

