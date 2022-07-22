 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Paddy, Christine McGuinness part ways after eleven years of marriage

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Paddy, Christine McGuinness part ways after eleven years of marriage
Paddy, Christine McGuinness part ways after eleven years of marriage

It’s over! Paddy and Christine McGuinness are no longer partners as they have called it quits after eleven years of marriage.

As per MailOnline, the couple have been 'living separate lives' for months and their June wedding anniversary was a non-event, and neither of them posted anything on social media to mark the occasion.

Christine, 34, hasn't shared an Instagram picture with Paddy, 48, since February, when she posted a promotional image of the pair to launch their podcast.

Paddy, Christine McGuinness part ways after eleven years of marriage

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple confirmed their separation but revealed they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children.

Christine and Paddy share twins Penelope, and Leo, eight, and Felicity, six, all of whom have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder – and they insist their upbringing remains a top priority.

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview

Sharon Osbourne dubs Ozzy ‘Beyonce’ as he cancels Piers Morgan interview
Chelsea Handler, ex Jo Koy maintaining a close bond after split

Chelsea Handler, ex Jo Koy maintaining a close bond after split
6 of Selena Gomez's dreamiest throwback photos in honor of her birthday

6 of Selena Gomez's dreamiest throwback photos in honor of her birthday
Remi Bader opens up about her friendships with Khloé Kardashian, Meghan Trainor

Remi Bader opens up about her friendships with Khloé Kardashian, Meghan Trainor
Pat Benatar refuses to sing THIS song after mass shooting

Pat Benatar refuses to sing THIS song after mass shooting
Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas
Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’

Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’
First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date

First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date
‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview
‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Latest

view all