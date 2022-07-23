ENHYPEN’s Heesung tests positive for COVID-19

 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung tests positive for COVID-19

ENHYPEN's Heeseung becomes third in the band to be diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

On July 22, ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB announced that Heeseung had also tested positive for COVID-19 following Jake and Jay’s diagnoses.

The agency’s statement in English is here:

"Heeseung tested positive for a rapid antigen test on July 22 (Friday). He is currently showing symptoms like a mild cold and is being treated at home away from the other members.

"In this regard, Heeseung will not be able to participate in ENHYPEN’s engagements for the time being. We will continue to provide an update on the artist’s plans on resuming his activities.

"ENHYPEN has already canceled his music show appearances for this week, after two members were diagnosed with COVID-19."

