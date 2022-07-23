 
'Good Job' makers rebuff rumours of strife between Jung II Woo, Yuri and ex-director

'Good Job' makers rebuff rumours of strife between Jung II Woo, Yuri and ex-director

According to sources, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Jung II Woo’s upcoming drama sees a slight change in the production unit of their upcoming drama Good Job.

Initially the drama was steered by Ryu Seung Jin; however on Wednesday, July 20, ENA (Production Company) announced that he will be replaced by director Kang Min Goo. Sources cite the change was made to “improve the overall quality of our drama.”

The producers shut down the rumours circulating that the swap was due to the conflict between the director and actors, explaining that Ryu Seung Jin would still be working on a new role of a scriptwriter.

The production unit guarantees that the director and actors are on good terms. They also ask for fans and viewers' support for the new ENA drama.

Yuri and Jung Il Woo will mark the highly anticipated reunion of Bossam: Steal the Fate which set a new record for the highest drama ratings in MBN history.

Good Job will be aired in the second half of 2022.

