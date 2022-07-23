 
Princess Diana 'burst into tears' over 'fabricated lies' about Charles and nanny

Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Martin Bashir alleged that Princes Charles was having an affair with William and Harry’s nanny Tiggy Leggie-Bourke.

The Princess of Wales’ former psychic Simone Simmons told The Sun, “My heart goes out to Tiggy. I remember when Diana told me that she had it from the highest authority that Charles had an affair and Tiggy had a termination.

“Her face went beetroot and she burst into tears,” Simone said.

“Diana was very angry with Charles and told the boys not to speak to Tiggy. Diana died believing it was true. If she was around now she'd be dreadfully apologetic.

“But Bashir made her paranoid about everything and everyone. It was one of the biggest con tricks ever played”

BBC yesterday paid a hefty amount to the former nanny who was subjected to 'wholly baseless' allegations by Martin.

The former statement of BBC said that Tiggy was the victim of 'very serious and totally unfounded' allegations.

The statement added that the smears had been 'fabricated' which left the former nanny 'extremely upset and confused'.

