 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Netflix release delayed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Netflix Release date delays
Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Netflix Release date delays

Tom Holland-led movie, Uncharted is currently being delayed by more than a month. Uncharted will not be available on Netflix until August 19th, 2022.

Uncharted is one of many Sony movies that will be accessible on Netflix during the first pay window. 

Since that date has gone, the American Netflix launch has been postponed until August 2022. However, Netflix India still has it right now.

Tom Holland played Nathan Drake, a renowned wealth hunter, in the film which was based on the PlayStation video games that have had several entries over the previous decade or so.

Although early in the year, the movie brought in more than $400 million at the box office. In addition to Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle also starred in the movie as Sully, Chloe, and Braddock, respectively.

Sony's Uncharted was presented in theaters on February 18, 2022.

Although, it was originally planned for July 2021 and delayed again recently from February 11th to February 18th.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps sparks criticism

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps sparks criticism

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’
Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama
Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why
Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift
Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'

Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'
Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series

Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series
Prince Harry’s royal ‘scam’ laid bare: ‘Fooling freedom chatter’

Prince Harry’s royal ‘scam’ laid bare: ‘Fooling freedom chatter’
Jimmy Carr slammed over controversial 9/11 joke in new Netflix show

Jimmy Carr slammed over controversial 9/11 joke in new Netflix show

Christine McGuinness forced to hide split from husband Paddy for weeks: report

Christine McGuinness forced to hide split from husband Paddy for weeks: report

Latest

view all