Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Netflix release delayed

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Netflix Release date delays

Tom Holland-led movie, Uncharted is currently being delayed by more than a month. Uncharted will not be available on Netflix until August 19th, 2022.



Uncharted is one of many Sony movies that will be accessible on Netflix during the first pay window.

Since that date has gone, the American Netflix launch has been postponed until August 2022. However, Netflix India still has it right now.

Tom Holland played Nathan Drake, a renowned wealth hunter, in the film which was based on the PlayStation video games that have had several entries over the previous decade or so.

Although early in the year, the movie brought in more than $400 million at the box office. In addition to Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle also starred in the movie as Sully, Chloe, and Braddock, respectively.

Sony's Uncharted was presented in theaters on February 18, 2022.

Although, it was originally planned for July 2021 and delayed again recently from February 11th to February 18th.