Saturday Jul 23 2022
Evan Rachel Wood in trouble for comparing Amber Heard to 'rapist'

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Evan Rachel Wood has landed in trouble on social media after she compared Amber Heard to ‘rapist’ Harvey Weinstein.

Taking to Instagram, the Westworld star shared photos with Heard at an event years ago and wrote, “Oh look a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to 'prove' something.”

“When in actuality this photo was taken at an event honouring my stylist, who also styled JD.”

“I arrived alone and was seated at this table. With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a rapist,” Wood added.

Reacting to her comments, journalist Eve Barlow tweeted, “Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein.”

"All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it," she added.

One Twitter user wrote, “What in the world did Evan Rachel Wood think she has to gain by posting that?" while another post read, “The support Amber gave Evan vs what she gets in return. Amber, I am so sorry.”

