Sunday Jul 24 2022
Netflix debuts Neil Gayman's 'The Sandman' trailer

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Netflix debuts trailer for Neil Gayman's 'The Sandman'

After decades of efforts and hard work from Joseph Gordon Levitt, the first full trailer for the TV version of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, a Netflix adaptation of the popular DC comic series, was released today at Comic-Con.

The 10-episode drama starring Tom Sturridge is a story of another world called the Dreaming, which awakens when the people sleep. 

The Sandman, played by Sturridge, is the Master of Dreams who shapes people's deepest fears and fantasies in that world. 

The plot turns when Dream goes missing, which leads to a series of events, threatening the Dreaming and the Waking worlds.


Cast:

It includes;

  •  Boyd Holbrook 
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Vivienne Acheampong
  • Gwendoline Christie
  • Charles Dance
  • Jenna Coleman
  • David Thewlis
  • Stephen Fry
  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste
  • Mason Alexander Park
  • Donna Preston, 
  • Vanesu Samunyai (fka Kyo Ra)
  • John Cameron Mitchell
  • Asim Chaudhry
  • Sanjeev Bhaskar
  • Joely Richardson
  • Niamh Walsh
  • Sandra James-Young
  • Razane Jammal


According to Deadline, Neil Gaiman offered some insight into the final product and claimed, "The dedication to making this series to the level of perfection has been absolutely a breath of fresh air. This is Sandman being made for the people who have given all their love to it and that is so incredible for me. It's been really special and I cannot wait until people see this show."

A Warner Bros Television Production, The Sandman, was developed by Neil Gaiman, who wrote down the comic series with Mike Dringenberg and Sam Keith. It starts streaming on August 5 on Netflix.


Trailer:



