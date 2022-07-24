Netflix debuts Neil Gayman's 'The Sandman' trailer

Netflix debuts trailer for Neil Gayman's 'The Sandman'

After decades of efforts and hard work from Joseph Gordon Levitt, the first full trailer for the TV version of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, a Netflix adaptation of the popular DC comic series, was released today at Comic-Con.

The 10-episode drama starring Tom Sturridge is a story of another world called the Dreaming, which awakens when the people sleep.

The Sandman, played by Sturridge, is the Master of Dreams who shapes people's deepest fears and fantasies in that world.

The plot turns when Dream goes missing, which leads to a series of events, threatening the Dreaming and the Waking worlds.





Cast:

It includes;

Boyd Holbrook

Patton Oswalt

Vivienne Acheampong

Gwendoline Christie

Charles Dance

Jenna Coleman

David Thewlis

Stephen Fry

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Mason Alexander Park

Donna Preston,

Vanesu Samunyai (fka Kyo Ra)

John Cameron Mitchell

Asim Chaudhry

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Joely Richardson

Niamh Walsh

Sandra James-Young

Razane Jammal





According to Deadline, Neil Gaiman offered some insight into the final product and claimed, "The dedication to making this series to the level of perfection has been absolutely a breath of fresh air. This is Sandman being made for the people who have given all their love to it and that is so incredible for me. It's been really special and I cannot wait until people see this show."

A Warner Bros Television Production, The Sandman, was developed by Neil Gaiman, who wrote down the comic series with Mike Dringenberg and Sam Keith. It starts streaming on August 5 on Netflix.





Trailer:







