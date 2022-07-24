 
entertainment
Lili Reinhart leads in Netflix's Original Movie 'Look Both Ways'

Lili Reinhart leads in Netflix’s Original Movie ‘Look Both Ways’

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart is on board with Netflix for an upcoming original movie Look Both Ways and Netflix has already released a single trailer of the movie.

The movie takes on the life of a woman named Natalie (Lili Reinhart) whose life splits into two parallel realities a day before the eve of her graduation. 

It all begins from the moment she decides to take a pregnancy test, rather than revealing the actual result, Natalie envisions two possible outcomes of her life. In one outcome she gets pregnant and decides to settle in her hometown of Austin and in another she doesn’t get pregnant and takes on to Los Angeles to pursue her dream job.


Cast:

Danny Ramirez

Aisha Dee

David Corenswet

Andrea Savage

Luke Wilson

Nia Long


Wanuri Kahiu directs the screenplay written by April Prosser while Reinhart and Alexis Rodrigues serve as executive producers, with Jessica Malanaphy, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless acting as producers.

The trailer begins with Reinhart’s character saying, “what if?”, an age-old question people have dwelled upon countless times in their life.

Watch the Trailer:

In both futures, Natalie falls in love, becomes an artist and rediscovers herself in the process.

The movie is a light-hearted rom-com but presents some hard-hitting questions and shares the female experience and tells us how women are faced with the dilemma of choices. 

The Movie is all set to release on August 17 on Netflix.

