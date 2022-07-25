Camilla’s ‘nonsense ginger afro’ comment about unborn Archie: Fact Check

Insiders have just stepped forward to offer true insight into what really went down and whether Camilla ever made any ‘Ginger Afro’ comments.

The entire incident itself has been outlined in Tom Bower’s new memoir, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

The book names Duchess Camilla as the perpetrator behind the afro comment.

It details a conversation between Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Camilla where both serious and light-hearted conversations were shared. It was rumoured to be then that Camilla quipped, “‘Wouldn't it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’" While Harry allegedly ‘laughed’ at Camilla's quip, subsequently, Meghan's reaction to that conversation turned Harry's amusement into fury.”

But Palace insiders stepped forward shortly thereafter to clear the air and lift the veil of the actual conversation that occurred.

The inside source assured royal fans, “Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.”