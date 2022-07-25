 
Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Rapper Travis Scott surprised the crowd at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on Saturday night as he took the stage with Future.

The Goosebumps singer, 31, marked his cameo during the headlining set from Future – his first music festival appearance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy in Houston, which resulted in the death of 10 concert-goers.

Scott teamed up with Future, 38, toward the end of his set and they performed their hit collab Hold That Heat. He also delivered solo performances on Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

Scott’s fans and Rolling Loud attendees shared video clips of his and Future’s collab performances on the internet.

The SICKO MODO singer had previously been approached by festival organizers to perform as a headliner after Kanye West pulled out of this year’s festival.

Meanwhile, legal ramifications remain ongoing for Scott in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld tragedy.

Scott is currently set as a headliner for Primavera Sound’s festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile in November.

