Prince Harry thinks Prince George will be ‘new him’ in future

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly believes that Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William, will be ‘new him’ when the royal spotlight shifts from Harry and William to the new generation.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently shared some royal anecdotes on Royally Us, claiming that Prince Harry once said it himself that William’s children will be the one to have the royal spotlight on them soon, taking it away from him.

“There's an interesting thing Prince Harry said ages ago that he kind of knew that he had a certain amount of time in the limelight, his 15 minutes. And eventually Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte would become the new, interesting characters,” Sacerdoti revealed.

Sacerdoti also claimed that Harry ‘knew’ that George, the heir, would be the ‘new him’ when the spotlight shifts on the new royal generation.



