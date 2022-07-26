 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan advised to ‘not bring’ family problems to public

Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been told by Sharon Osbourne to keep their family drama out of the public, reported The Daily Record.

Sharon’s comments came during a chat with vocal Sussex critic Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she said that the royal couple seem lost since moving to the US and that she doesn’t agree with them airing their family dirty laundry.

“I just don't - I haven't from day one been into the fact that talking about private things that went on in the Royal Family when they were a part of it,” Sharon said.

She added: “And the thing is it's just their point of view, we haven't had the other point of view.”

“And it's like don't bring it to the public, no one wants to know about it, every family has problems, keep it to yourself,” Sharon further said, before advising both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “keep some things to themselves”.

