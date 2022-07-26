Meghan Markle told 'she chose this life' as Lilibet 'written out of royal history'

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to keep up with the consequences of leaving UK.
As per a royal expert, the Sussexes are worried their younger offspring, Lilibet, will be written out of royal history.
Neil Sean reveals on his YouTube channel: “According to that good source, it appears that both Harry and Meghan feel that their daughter is going to be written out of history.”
Mr Sean explained: “This is because if you think about it logically, when are they next going to return?
“When will the opportunity be there to have a formal portrait with our gracious monarch?
Later, in a poll carried out by Express.co.uk, readers were asked if “Lilibet should return to the UK to avoid being ‘written out of royal history’?”
“Harry and Meghan wanted a life in the US with their family. That's what they have got, so why should their daughter come to the UK," responded one netizen.
“Even if they returned [to the UK] she would not be written into royal history," added another.
A third commented: “She is currently eighth in line. When the Queen passes she will temporarily move up a place but after that when the Cambridge children have their own children she will only ever go down.”