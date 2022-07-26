 
Kylie Jenner ignites pregnancy rumours with cryptic comment on Travis Scott’s snap

Kylie Jenner left her fans confused after she dropped pregnant lady emojis under the recent photo shared by her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Highest In The Room hit-maker shared a picture on Instagram featuring him leaning on a building with his head down.

"Got there in a New York minute," the rapper captioned the photo.

But what attracted the 46 million followers of the father of two was the comment of his ladylove under the picture which had a smiley face with tongue out emoji along with several pregnant brunettes.

Kylie Jenner ignites pregnancy rumours with cryptic comment on Travis Scott’s snap

"@kyliejenner pregnant again?" one fan asked the reality TV star while another added, "@kyliejenner wait what?"

“OMG??” another user expressed the shock as one fan commented, “3rd baby is coming.”

However, some users were quick to point out that The Kardashians star was just messing around as she just gave birth to couple’s second baby, whose name is still not announced.

"She's all about playing that game," a fan pointed out while another chimed in, "Kylie baby girl you haven’t even introduced your second baby.”

Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster 10 months later. The couple called it quits in 2019 only to reconcile a while later.

They recently announced the birth of their son in February this year.

