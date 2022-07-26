 
Princess Diana's brother speaks out about Martin Bashir bombshell interview

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer once again weighed in on BBC journalist Martin Bashir’s bombshell interview with the late Princess of Wales.

In his op-ed for The Mail on Sunday, "I feel that I was groomed... shown forged bank statements; I was told of underhand payments, of spying, and of appalling deception. But, all along I was the one being deceived in order for Mr Bashir to get to my late sister.”

While adding that Diana was ‘extremely vulnerable’ at the time of the interview, Charles added, “She was understandably rattled by this.”

“Looking back, I suspect she was a very early victim of 'phone-hacking' by unknown perpetrators, but nobody knew about this criminal practice in 1995, so she was accepting of the outrageous claims that dark forces were at work."

"The question I am repeatedly asked by concerned members of the public, furious at what my sister was put through, is why have the police not prosecuted those involved for what various senior lawyers have told me is clearly unlawful and criminal behaviour?" Charles wrote.

"I hope the police will reconsider their responsibilities in this matter. Only they have the power to get to the bottom of this terrible scandal, which led Diana to feel even more exposed and alone, and deceived her into forgoing those who cared for her and would have protected her."

