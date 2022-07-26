Netflix's The Sandman release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix is getting ready for another show, The Sandman, that follows Morpheus aka Dream's journey towards restoring power and order in his kingdom of Dreaming.

Led by actor Tom Sturridge, the fantasy series will launch on Netflix on August 5.

An adaptation of The Sandman has been in the works for more than 30 years, making this an exciting premiere for the comic’s tried-and-true fans.

Apart from Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the show will also feature Jenna Coleman as Johanna, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

Tom Sturridge's character in the show is the personification of the concept of dreams. We watch him as he goes about his duties as the ruler of dreams. Dream is just one of a family of seven anthropomorphic embodiments of natural forces called the endless.

As for the role of John Constantine, it will be taken over by Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine. Johanna is an occult detective. Dream seeks her help in reclaiming his pouch of sand.

Baptiste as Death is Dream’s older sister, perhaps the breakout character of the entire comic. She is bubbly and upbeat with a gothic appearance.



The Sandman is billed as a modern fantasy series that will reportedly cost Netflix $15 million per episode.