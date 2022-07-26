 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's The Sandman release date, cast, trailer and more

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Netflixs The Sandman release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix is getting ready for another show, The Sandman, that follows Morpheus aka Dream's journey towards restoring power and order in his kingdom of Dreaming.

Led by actor Tom Sturridge, the fantasy series will launch on Netflix on August 5.

An adaptation of The Sandman has been in the works for more than 30 years, making this an exciting premiere for the comic’s tried-and-true fans.

Apart from Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the show will also feature Jenna Coleman as Johanna, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

Tom Sturridge's character in the show is the personification of the concept of dreams. We watch him as he goes about his duties as the ruler of dreams. Dream is just one of a family of seven anthropomorphic embodiments of natural forces called the endless.

As for the role of John Constantine, it will be taken over by Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine. Johanna is an occult detective. Dream seeks her help in reclaiming his pouch of sand.

Baptiste as Death is Dream’s older sister, perhaps the breakout character of the entire comic. She is bubbly and upbeat with a gothic appearance.

The Sandman is billed as a modern fantasy series that will reportedly cost Netflix $15 million per episode.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why
David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing
Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame
Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial
Selena Gomez glams up in gorgeous pink dress for her 30th birthday party

Selena Gomez glams up in gorgeous pink dress for her 30th birthday party
XG announce their official fandom name: Details

XG announce their official fandom name: Details
Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky
George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’

George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’

Latest

view all