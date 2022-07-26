 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince Andrew

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince Andrew

British Queen Elizabeth has seemingly honoured her disgraced son Prince Andrew by inviting him to Balmoral to stay with her this summer amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan have been snubbed.

According to a report by the Express UK, the monarch has invited Andrew as an olive branch and he is ‘certain’ to spend some time in Balmoral by the Queen’s side.

Royal experts Clive Irving and Tom Sykes have claimed that “Andrew is almost certain to spend an extended period of time in Scotland by his mother’s side, not least because he has nothing else to do now that his stream of summer invitations has all but dried up, and travelling overseas exposes him to the lenses of paparazzi photographers in a way that being at home, enveloped by the royal security apparatus, does not."

However, they said Prince Charles and Prince William are likely to avoid the Balmoral Castle while Prince Andrew is there.

The royal experts said, “But Charles and William are unlikely to countenance visiting the castle while Andrew is there.”

Queen has arrived in Balmoral a few days back.

