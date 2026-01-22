New twist in Brooklyn's wedding sparks Beckhams' concerns

David and Victoria Beckham are said to be deeply concerned about their son Brooklyn, fearing he could be left with nothing after allegedly signing a rigid prenuptial agreement before marrying Nicola Peltz.

For context, because Brooklyn signed a prenup in 2022, he would reportedly be excuded from the Peltz's billionaire family fortune if he and Nicola were ever to split.

The aspiring chef, 26, launched an astonishing rant at his parents David and Victoria on Monday night.

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

He also claimed that his mother, Victoria, 'repeatedly invited women from his past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable.'

Despite his explosive statement, his parents still care about Brooklyn's future if they were to ever split, sources claim.

For Nicola's family his businessman father,83, is is said to be worth staggering £1.2 billion. While Brooklyn's famous parents, former Spice Girl Victoria and footballer David, are worth an estimated £335 million.

The pre-nup allegedly states Brooklyn would only leave the marriage with 'half of what they have made as a brand'.

A source told The Sun: 'The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltz's and has become alienated from everyone else.

'If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it.

'It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltz's.'

Meanwhile Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed by the family drama, as she made her first post since her son Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement.

David also broke his social media silence, following his wife's lead by sending birthday posts to his former teammates Nicky Butt and Philip Neville.