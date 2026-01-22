Holly Ramsay shares sizzling snaps from exotic honeymoon with Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay looked radiant and completely immersed in husband Adam Peaty's presence in much-awaited honeymoon snaps shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Holly- the influencer and daughter of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay tied the knot with the Olympian,31, at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam and Holly, disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

The wedding was attended by the newly knighted Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria.

A month on from their big day, the loved-up pair were seen completely absorbed in each other's company as they jetted off to Mauritius for their honeymoon, sharing a series of photos from the trip.

In one picture, Holly showed off her toned figure in a green swimsuit and Miu Miu as she posed near the beach before cosying up to her husband.

Another snap showed her wearing a bridal style white crochet dress as she wrapped her arm around Adam, 31, who opted for a black vest.

The daughter of chef Gordon captioned her album: 'Honeymoon so far featuring palm trees...'

Their honeymoon pictures come after Adam's family reportedly told friends they have 'given up hope' of reconciling with their son after Holly's father Gordon's latest comment.

The celebrity chef, 59, referred to himself as 'dad' in a comment on Adam's recent wedding video where the Olympian said he would 'always choose' his new wife Holly.