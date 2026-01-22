 
James Bond movies complete collection arrives on Netflix

James Bond movies become more accessible than ever

January 22, 2026

The world’s most suave spy has found a new destination — all of the movies among the James Bond collection are currently headed to Netflix.

Following Amazon’s groundbreaking deal regarding creative control of the celebrated franchise, the latest announcement has contested Prime Video as James Bond’s primary capital.

According to Netflix Tudum’s statement, the upcoming streaming arrival will allow Bond fans to “relive every Aston Martin–filled adventure.”

While Chris Ottinger, Amazon's Head of Worldwide Distribution, had reflected on the plans for the James Bond series to expand to Netflix back in December.

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world,” he told Deadline. “Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy.”

To jog the memory a bit, the 25 movies included in the Bond universe are: 

  • Dr. No
  • From Russia with Love 
  • Goldfinger 
  • Thunderball
  • You Only Live Twice
  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service 
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Live and Let Die
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Spy Who Loved Me 
  • Moonraker
  • For Your Eyes Only 
  • Octopussy
  • A View to a Kill
  • The Living Daylights
  •  Licence to Kill
  • GoldenEye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies 
  • The World Is Not Enough 
  • Die Another Day 
  • Casino Royale 
  • Quantum of Solace 
  • Skyfall 
  • Spectre 
  • No Time to Die

The films are now streaming on Netflix in their entirety, after being added to the platform on January 21.

