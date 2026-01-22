James Bond movies complete collection arrives on Netflix

The world’s most suave spy has found a new destination — all of the movies among the James Bond collection are currently headed to Netflix.

Following Amazon’s groundbreaking deal regarding creative control of the celebrated franchise, the latest announcement has contested Prime Video as James Bond’s primary capital.

According to Netflix Tudum’s statement, the upcoming streaming arrival will allow Bond fans to “relive every Aston Martin–filled adventure.”

While Chris Ottinger, Amazon's Head of Worldwide Distribution, had reflected on the plans for the James Bond series to expand to Netflix back in December.

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world,” he told Deadline. “Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy.”

To jog the memory a bit, the 25 movies included in the Bond universe are:

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time to Die

The films are now streaming on Netflix in their entirety, after being added to the platform on January 21.