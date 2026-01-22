 
Cruz Beckham recent move adds to ongoing Beckham family drama

Brooklyn Beckham revealed his mother left him feeling ‘humiliated’ during his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022

January 22, 2026

Cruz Beckham drew attention after ‘liking’ an Instagram post mocking his mother Victoria Beckham’s dance moves at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding.

The post featured a throwback clip of Victoria performing in a sultry leather outfit to her 2001 single I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl drawing parallels to the moment Brooklyn claimed she “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz.

The clip shared by the celebrity gossip account Culture Enquirer was captioned as, "The wedding dance in question."

Cruz’s interaction with the meme was lighthearted generated buzz.

One social media user wrote, "What kind of son doesn’t appreciate this once in a lifetime of a performance?"

While another added, "I would totally have let her do this instead of my first dance ????????."

The feud between Brooklyn and the Beckhams intensified when the elder son recently uncovered the details of the family rift.

Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-rumored family feud.

He revealed that his mother left him feeling ‘humiliated’ during his wedding to Peltz in 2022.

In a candid Instagram Story the 26-year-old alleged Victoria ‘hijacked’ his first dance with Peltz which had been carefully planned to a romantic love song.

Brooklyn recounted that in front of 500 guests singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for the scheduled dance with his bride.

Instead, Victoria stepped in and danced with her son in a way Brooklyn described as ‘very inappropriate.’

He admitted he had ‘never been more uncomfortable or humiliated’ in his life.

Brooklyn also claimed she had pulled out of designing Peltz’s dress at the last minute.

