Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could not get 'huge paychecks' from Netflix today

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could never get their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal in today's date and time, says famous American blogger.

Perez Hilton says it is “near impossible” to secure the “huge paychecks” from Netflix and Spotify in the present.

The American blogger said Netflix is “no longer handing out those ginormous paydays because they’ve taken a huge hit”.

Speaking on To Di For Daily podcast, Mr Hilton said: "I think that they got very lucky in the timing of everything because if Meghan and Harry tried to get a deal like that today.

“I think it would be near impossible for them.

“They both were able to secure huge paychecks from Netflix and Spotify in a time when both of those brands were giving out huge paychecks.

“As we’ve seen this year, both Netflix and Spotify are going through a lot of changes and Netflix is no longer, especially, handing out those ginormous paydays because they’ve taken a huge hit.

“They’ve got that show on Netflix that’s coming out which will be a great litmus test."

