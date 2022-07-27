Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative

Thomas Markle is using author Tom Bower's book against Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

Roya Nikkhah believes the Duchess' estranged father treat Mr Bower's book as a 'platform' to 're-establish'

Ms Nikkhah said: "I think Thomas has used the book as a, sort of, platform to try and re-establish his side of the narrative."

She added: "You get much more of an understanding from Thomas Markle's point of view of Meghan's upbringing [and] the time she spent with her father.



Ms Nikkhah continued: "The relationship that is now portrayed as very close, is the one between Meghan and her mother.

"[But] actually for great periods of her childhood and her teenage years, she was living with her father".



She added that this was because Doria, Meghan's mother, "wasn't around so much."

Meanwhile, royal expert Omid Scobie claims that the relationship between Meghan and her father has 'really come to an end'.