 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘royals for sale’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently under fire for their alleged attempts to ‘capatalize’ on their royal brand.

Royal author and commentator Duncan Larcombe made this shocking revelation.

In his interview with Closer magazine, he revealed, “Harry and Meghan are royals, but they are royals for sale and there's no getting away from it.”

“In terms of the Palace, that is what is unacceptable about their behaviour,” he went on to add.

Mr Larcombe also accused Prince Harry of ‘capitalizing’ on the British monarchy and added, “You're taking one of the most established brands and you're lining your pockets in the U.S. with it.”

"It's sad because he was so loved. And the Royal Family work together and support each other. He is making a difference to people's lives, but he was before [he left].”

