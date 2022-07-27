 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Ashley Roberts serves a killer look in neon green silk co-ord

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Ashley Roberts wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a neon green ensemble as she left the Heart FM studios on Wednesday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, stunned onlookers with her chic look in a lime silk co-ord which she paired with matching stilettos as she strolled through central London.

The broadcaster stylishly tucked her shirt into high-waisted trousers which featured black stripes down the sides.

The presenter accentuated her natural good looks with minimal makeup, sporting dusky pink gloss.

Ashley held onto a black leather micro bag, finishing the look off with tinted Le Specs shades.

Earlier this month, the singer flaunted her incredible figure as she soaked up the sun in a series of Instagram snaps. 

