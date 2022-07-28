Prince William, Kate Middleton using 'PR' to make place in American hearts

Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking to re-establish their fanbase in US.

The Cambridge couple, that massively attracted Americans around the time of their marriage, lost popularity as their marriage "fell into a stable groove"

The popularity of The Firm was regained with Meghan Markle's entry into the family.

Meghan Markle pal and columnist Omid Scobie says: "Though the US has long been fascinated with British royalty, interest in ‘The Firm' was massively renewed when one of the country’s own married into the House of Windsor in 2018.



"The story of Meghan’s journey as a royal (and all things related to it) still accounts for the majority of royal coverage in the US."



To counter this, Prince William is planning to get back his lost limelight in America. With this year's Earthshot Prize Awards being held in Boston, the future King intends to renew his presence in the country.

A source told Mr Scobie: “William is keen for his work to be seen and have impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble. The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”

