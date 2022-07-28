 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
‘Quarrelsome’ Meghan Markle ‘wants control’ from Prince Harry

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of wanting more than love from Prince Harry, since her marriage to the Royal Family.

This claim has been brought to light by royal author Tom Bower, in his interview with GB News.

There, he was quoted saying, “Meghan is a person who controls the narrative, that has been part of the problem.”

“When she came to London to become part of the Royal Family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t more in control of everything.”

“And that’s why she has fractious relationships with so many people,” he added.

“We know the background and the motivation of a woman who clearly married into the Royal Family because she loved Harry, there’s no doubt about that. But also because she loves the status.”

“And very quickly she discovered she wasn’t going to get the status of number one which is what she wanted,” since “there is only one number one in the Royal Family, and the rest of the family is there to support the Queen.”

“Meghan didn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight and very quickly she decided she’d be better off in Hollywood.”

