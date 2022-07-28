Prince Harry mental fitness start-up is ‘psychologically unsafe place to work’

 
Prince Harry’s mental fitness start-up Better Up has been dubbed ‘Toxic Boys Club’ by the organization’s employees.

The Duke of Sussex joined the company as a Chief Impact Officer. However, a former company took to Glassdoor to alleged the company was “psychologically unsafe place to work.”

“Everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It keeps your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders,” the ex-worker claimed.

Meanwhile, another compared the start-up to it to Theranos and expressed that Netflix might want to expose it.

Employees also claimed that the “inner circle was impenetrable” because of the leadership. “They lie, play games, test/watch/spy on employees… it’s a pretty nasty underbelly.”

