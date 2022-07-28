Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Kris Jenner was mocked after she dropped a video of herself promoting her brand’s Safely’s products, which she co-founded with businesswoman Emma Grede.

The video shared on the official Instagram page of the brand shows the momager looking gorgeous in a red blazer over a black top.

“My favorite Safely products are the all time OG's of the line, which is the hand wash, the sanitizer, and the hand lotion,” the 68-year-old says in the short clip.

“I always have that in every sink in my house. But beyond that I love the universal cleaner. I just love it because I can clean anything,” she added.

However, the video was not very well received among her followers as they roasted her saying, “’Because I can clean anything’ Yeah like she actually cleans.”

“Gurl you don't clean quit reading the screen and sit (expletive) down,” another added while one user commented, “I highly doubt your words.”







