Thursday Jul 28 2022
Meghan Markle called out for 'ghosting people'

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Royal author Tom Bower claimed it was "difficult" to get in touch with sources close to Meghan Markle to hear the "good side of her" for his book.

The author claimed that he was being "cut off" by Meghan. Speaking to ITV's Lorraine, Mr Bower claimed: "I know when people are cutting me off.

"It was ridiculous how difficult it was to get to people who I genuinely wanted to hear the good side of her for his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

"She is a person who controls the narrative. She ghosts people like her father or the Royal Family when she doesn't like them."

Tom Bower went on to say: "She's a very determined woman and she thought she could cut me off and she failed."

