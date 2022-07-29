 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp reveals another aspect of his life

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Johnny Depp reveals another aspect of his life
Johnny Depp reveals another aspect of his life

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has seemingly disclosed another aspect of his life that revealed the actor is inspired by singer Bob Dylan, late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Thursday sold a collection of prints he created of Hollywood and rock icons for around £3 million via a UK gallery chain.

The 59-year-old star sold his debut collection called "Friends & Heroes" after he spent millions on a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp took to Instagram and disclosed that the prints were going on sale online at Castle Fine Art, which runs a network of UK galleries.

The art retailer also posted a photo of Johnny Depp working on a portrait of singer Bob Dylan.

The works depict Dylan, the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

According to the art gallery, Johnny Depp's debut collection sees him focus on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj drops trailer for six-part documentary series ‘Nicki’

Nicki Minaj drops trailer for six-part documentary series ‘Nicki’
Bella Hadid joins metaverse with NFT collection

Bella Hadid joins metaverse with NFT collection
Prince Harry clashes with Michelle Obama over similar book themes

Prince Harry clashes with Michelle Obama over similar book themes
Meghan Markle 'cut off' Tom Bower through pals with 'ghosting' move

Meghan Markle 'cut off' Tom Bower through pals with 'ghosting' move
Beyoncé accused of theft ahead of new album release

Beyoncé accused of theft ahead of new album release

Prince Harry taking tips from Beyoncé with 'surprise' book release: Experts

Prince Harry taking tips from Beyoncé with 'surprise' book release: Experts

Meghan Markle wants Harry to 'tell his truth', is editing 'every passage' in book

Meghan Markle wants Harry to 'tell his truth', is editing 'every passage' in book
Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa reunite

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa reunite

Latest

view all