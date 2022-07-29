Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took a jibe at Prince Harry’s remarks on controversial ruling in the Roe v Wade case.

During his speech at the University of Notre Dame Law School in Rome last week, Alito weighed in on the British Prince wading into domestic US politics.

“I had the honour this term of writing I think the only Supreme Court decision in the history of the institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law.

“One of these was former PM Boris Johnson, but he paid the price. Others are still in office, President Macron and PM Trudeau are two.

“But what really wounded me was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the UN and seemed to compare the decision - whose name may not be spoken - with the Russian attack on Ukraine,' he said, prompting laughs from the audience.”

Alito added: “Well, despite this temptation I am not going to talk about cases from other countries.

“All I am going to say is ultimately, if we are going to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society we will need more than positive law.”