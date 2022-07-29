 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance

Jameela Jamil recently addressed the backlash she received from Marvel fans for her character’s appearance in the She Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer.

According to Independent, Jameela, who plays a villainous role in the movie, was slammed by some fans of MCU as they suggested that her character’s hairstyle was more like a “wig”.

The Good Place star turned to Twitter earlier this month and responded to the criticism.

“Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her,” she wrote.

Lately, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke up regarding this ‘wig’ controversy.

“It was great. It’s just a wig,” Jameela remarked.

She continued, “I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base. I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so, I never mind any criticism or feedback.”

“As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more; I’m into it,” she pointed out.

